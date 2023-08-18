Updates on tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has just announced the following for tonight’s SmackDown – WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY & Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair & Bianca Belair.

SmackDown will air live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The featured item announced for tonight is the 25th Anniversary Celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Edge, which will include Edge vs. Sheamus for the first time.

WWE previously announced that new United States Champion Rey Mysterio will be on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight. They have since announced that Santos Escobar will be appearing with Mysterio.