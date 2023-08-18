Updated lineup for Impact Emergence

Impact has announced that IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA will face Jake Something at the upcoming Emergence PPV. This will be a non-title match.

Here is the updated lineup for Emergence, which is scheduled for Sunday 8/27 at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto-

–Impact Knockouts World Championship Match: Trinity (C) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

–Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Subculture (C) vs. The Rascalz

–Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Fatal 4 Way: MK Ultra (C) vs. Death Dollz vs. The Coven vs. The SHAWntourage

–Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Kenny King (C) vs. Johnny Swinger

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA vs. Jake Something (Non-Title)

Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida & Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Bully Ray, Brian Myers & Moose