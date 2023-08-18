Trish Stratus added to upcoming events

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been added to more upcoming events.

WWE previously added Stratus to Saturday’s Supershow live event at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and Sunday’s Supershow live event at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada. In an addition that was made just this afternoon, WWE has now added Stratus to Monday’s RAW from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City.

Stratus vs. Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage is set to take place in the near future, but WWE has not confirmed if the match will happen on an upcoming RAW or at the Payback Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 2 in Pittsburgh. This week’s RAW saw Lynch finally get her rematch against Stratus, with Zoey Stark banned from ringside, but the match ended in a Double Count Out after they fought into the crowd. Stark later attacked Lynch as the fight went out into the concessions area, and this led to an angry Adam Pearce announcing the Steel Cage match for a later date.