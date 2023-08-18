Samantha Starr Speaks Out About Wanting NWA Gold, Being A Third-Generation Wrestler, NWA 75, Jake Roberts

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

NWA star Samantha Starr recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, Starr opened up about wanting NWA gold, being a third-generation pro wrestler, WWE Hall of Fame Jake “The Snake” Roberts, NWA 75, and much more.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

Being a third-generation pro wrestler:

“I’m a third-generation professional wrestler on both sides of my family. My mom is “The Perfect 10” Baby Doll, and my dad is Sam Houston. My uncle is WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts, my aunt is WWF Women’s World Champion Rockin’ Robin, and three out of four of my grandparents also wrestled. Grizzly Smith who was one of the Wild Kentuckians, Nick Wildman Roberts who wasn’t only a wrestler, but also a promoter in Texas, and one of the first female wrestlers Lorraine Johnson is my grandmother. If that’s not enough, my mom got married to my stepdad who is a wrestler, and my husband is a wrestler. We are a family full of wrestlers.”

NWA 75:

“At NWA 75, we will once again be having the gauntlet match. The Burke Invitational match, where they bring in women from all over the country, and the winner goes on to Night 2 of NWA 75 to face for a Women’s Title of their choosing. So, if I’m lucky to get involved in that gauntlet match, 100%. If I won, I don’t know if I’d shoot my shot and just go after Kamille for her title, or if I would cash it in against Kenzie Paige. I’ve worked with her and know her ways. Whichever one puts gold around my waist quicker. They both would be an absolute hell of a time.”

Her future goals:

“My future goal is to have some NWA gold around my waist. I’ve never held a title bet as prestigious as either the NWA World Women’s Title or NWA World Women’s Television Title. So, to be able to put my name down in the history books at a company that not just I work at, but so many of my family members have worked at would mean so much to me. I feel like I can carry a title like that and do the company proud. Kamille is a fighting champion. She has that title on the line every weekend all over the world, and to be able to put me in that conversation is my immediate next step. That’s what I’m working towards and what I’m driving towards. I’m so proud to be a part of the NWA. That would just be the cherry on top, to say I am an NWA champion.”

Starr also opened up about her historic background in pro wrestling, her NWA debut, working with Kenzie Paige, and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.