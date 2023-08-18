Former WWE writer dismisses discrimination lawsuit against former and current WWE employees

Britney Abrahams, who a few months ago sued WWE and several other current and former employees for discrimination, has voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit without prejudice against most of the defendants, but not against WWE.

Abrahams, a former creative writer for WWE, listed Ryan Callahan, Chris Dunn, Mike Heller, Christine Lubrano, Jennifer Pepperman, Stephanie McMahon, and Vince McMahon in her lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in April in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, said that Abrahams was discriminated against and suffered retaliation against her for objecting to “offensively racist and stereotypical jargon” used in the scripts of black wrestlers. She also had multiple complaints ignored and was terminated from her job for taking home a WrestleMania chair.

Abrahams worked for WWE from 2020 to 2022.