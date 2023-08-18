Charlotte Flair: “I’m definitely chasing 17”

During an interview with New York Live, 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair commented on the possibility of beating her father Ric Flair and John Cena’s record of 17 world championships…

“So John Cena just tied my dad. So now I have Cena and my dad to beat. I’m definitely chasing 17. And I think if, or when I break the record, it’ll be like a woman did it in a male-dominated industry. And I hope that encourages women in all industries that we can do it all. Yeah.”

Charlotte commented on the differences between being a heel and a face…

“I think I’ve always played a bad guy, and coming back, I’ve been more of a good guy. I mean, I still think they love to boo me, but realizing that at this stage of my career, I get to interact with the kids sitting in the front row where for so many years, it was like, ‘No, I’m so angry. Boo me.’ It’s been really rewarding being able to interact with the kids. No, it’s fun. It’s so much easier being the bad guy. Well, think about having to walk out, making sure people like you. Like, what if they don’t like me? Harder. It feels forced. No, but I mean, I think what I’ve done for women’s wrestling and with WWE, it’s more people respect my career, and the kids look at me as like, ‘Oh my God, there’s the queen.’”

