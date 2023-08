AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler of FTR was arrested this morning by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked in Circuit Court, according to county records obtained by The Orlando Sentinel.

AEW issued the following statement to The Sentinel: “AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. (Wheeler) is fully cooperating with local authorities.”