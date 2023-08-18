Missa Kate threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field

Missa Kate, one-half of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions M95, threw out the ceremonial First Pitch prior to her hometown Chicago Cubs baseball game vs. cross-town rival Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field this past Tuesday, August 15.

Chicago's Sweetheart Throwing Out The First Pitch At The Crosstown Classic? Don't Mind If I Do 😘 pic.twitter.com/VdGuRPQ49l — MissaKate✗ (@MissaKate11) August 16, 2023

We’re proud to have Chicago’s Sweetheart @MissaKate11 as a wrestler, but honestly, she might be on to something with her baseball game too… 👀 ⚾️ @Cubs pic.twitter.com/t8xdSDA7uv — NWA (@nwa) August 18, 2023

Video and photos are courtesy of The Chicago Cubs.