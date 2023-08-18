Missa Kate threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field

Aug 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Missa Kate, one-half of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions M95, threw out the ceremonial First Pitch prior to her hometown Chicago Cubs baseball game vs. cross-town rival Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field this past Tuesday, August 15.

Video and photos are courtesy of The Chicago Cubs.

