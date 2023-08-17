Three new matches including Stadium Stampede added to All In

Three new matches were added to the All In pay-per-view last night including the return of crowd favorite Stadium Stampede.

The Stadium Stampede will feature 12 stars in a six-on-six match featuring Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Lucha Bros, and Best Friends taking on Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and three others yet to be named.

Also added is a trios match with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hangman Page versus Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson, and the third match features Chris Jericho against England’s own Will Ospreay.

p>The show currently has seven matches plus one match in the Zero Hour pre-show.

All In takes place on Sunday, August 27 live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Over 80,000 tickets have so far been distributed for the show.