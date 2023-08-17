Tammy “Sunny” Sytch to be sentenced on November 27

Former WWE Superstar Tammy “Sunny” Sytch pleaded no contest yesterday to nine charges – one count of DUI manslaughter, one count of causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property – at a Daytona Beach courtroom in front of Circuit Judge Karen Foxman.

ontest plea means that she accepts the conviction but avoids admitting that she is guilty. The WWE Hall of Famer now could face up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced on November 27. The lowest prison sentence she can get is 10.5 years.

Sytch, who is now 50 years old, appeared in court in an orange jail jumpsuit and was cuffed as she sat in front of the defense table according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal who covered the court appearance.

wering questions from the judge, Sytch admitted that she has PTSD and borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder and is on constant medications and anti-depressants.

Sytch is being assisted by two public defenders after her legal team quit in June of last year. Another public defender also bailed out a month later.

Sytch killed a 75-year-old man following a car crash in March 2022 and later it was revealed that her blood alcohol level was 3.5x the legal limit at the time of the crash.