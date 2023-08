Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for this Friday

The AEW Rampage Fight for the Fallen episode was taped tonight in Nashville. Here are spoilers-

-Rey Fenix defeated Komander

-Aussie Open retained the ROH World Tag Team Championship over Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy

-Sammy Guevara defeated Jon Cruz

-AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue defeated Ruby Soho & Toni Storm. The heels attacked Shida after but Britt Baker ran out as a big brawl broke out