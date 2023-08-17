Rating/viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s live Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite drew 874,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 3.31% from last week’s show, which drew 846,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 10.34% from last week’s 0.29 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 412,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 9% from last week’s 378,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.29 key demo rating represented.

The Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite ranked #1 for the day on cable in the key demo, for the second week in a row. To compare, the #2 show was the Little League World Series on ESPN at 7pm, which drew a 0.24 key demo rating with 311,000 viewers in the demo, and a total audience of 1.184 million.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the sixteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating, tied with three other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are below the 2022 average. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 3.31% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 10.34% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 8.67% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was up 6.66% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the House of The Dragon show, which also served as the post-Quake By The Lake episode.

Wednesday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – The Acclaimed vs. TBA, Chris Jericho’s answer to Don Callis, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Wheeler Yuta, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne, The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the final spot in the AEW Women’s World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In, Kenny Omega’s sit-down interview with Jim Ross, a promo from Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF, Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match, plus The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns, which was the main event.