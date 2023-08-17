AEW donating all money received from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre sponsorship

All Elite Wrestling is donating the full money received from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre sponsorship from last night’s Dynamite to the Maui Food Bank.

p>The company received a six-figure sum over $100,000 according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer for sponsoring the death match between Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett. The match featured an appearance from Leatherface, one of the characters in the video which comes out tomorrow.

In a post on X, AEW President Tony Khan thanked Warner Bros. Discovery and the whole AEW team for helping in redoing the whole creative for the show, adding that 100% of the funds from the sponsor were going to charity.

p>The match was widely panned on social media and brought back memories of the zombie match which WWE did back in 2021 as a sponsor for Damian Priest vs The Miz at Backlash.

“Zombies…ZOMBIES? Wow that just set wrestling back 30 years,” tweeted Chris Jericho at the time.