News on Smackdown preemptions for tomorrow on Fox

WWE Smackdown will be preempted in several markets this week due to two NFL preseason games airing on Fox. The following markets will be affected tomorrow-

-Atlanta

-Binghamton, NY

-Birmingham, AL

-Burlington, VT

-Charlotte

-Columbia, SC

-Lima, OH

-Louisville, KY

-Myrtle Beach

-Wilmington, NC

Last week’s Smackdown was preempted in 18 markets due to NFL preseason games airing on Fox.