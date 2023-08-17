Interesting names backstage at AEW Dynamite, and today’s birthdays

Aug 17, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Happy 31st birthday to our next AEW Women’s World Champion, Saraya. Also, happy birthday to Jenny Rose and Cheerleader Melissa.

– Per fightful, Several interesting names have been backstage at recent AEW tapings: David Arquette, Lana (CJ Perry), and Summer Rae were backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite

– Fightful reports Jade Cargill was backstage at AEW Dynamite last week.

