Ava vs. Ivy Nile confirmed for Heatwave

WWE has confirmed that Ava will make her singles debut against Ivy Nile at NXT Heatwave next Tuesday night. Here is the updated lineup for Tuesday’s Heatwave episode from the WWE Performance Center-

–NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Wes Lee

–NXT Heritage Cup Match: Nathan Frazer (C) vs. Noam Dar

Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner

Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov

Ava vs. Ivy Nile

Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria vs. Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton announced that she will also appear at Heatwave.