Ava vs. Ivy Nile confirmed for Heatwave

Aug 17, 2023 - by Staff

WWE has confirmed that Ava will make her singles debut against Ivy Nile at NXT Heatwave next Tuesday night. Here is the updated lineup for Tuesday’s Heatwave episode from the WWE Performance Center-

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Wes Lee

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Nathan Frazer (C) vs. Noam Dar

Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner

Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov

Ava vs. Ivy Nile

Dragon Lee & Lyra Valkyria vs. Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton announced that she will also appear at Heatwave.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Red Velvet

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal