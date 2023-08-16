WrestleMania 40 second pre-sale sees increase in ticket prices

The second WrestleMania 40 pre-sale went live this morning on Ticketmaster.com and in a replay of yesterday, tickets went out lightning quick despite the very expensive prices.

The two-day combo offer didn’t see much new sections added to it with the only tickets remaining priced between $3,000 and $10,000.

The single-day tickets were even more pricier as it looks like most of the tickets were labeled official platinum, even those in the upper decks where you will need binoculars to watch the ring.

Single-day ticket prices were double that of the original combo tickets, with the cheapest seats being in the 200 Level for $220 each plus fees and tax. Club-level seats started at $300 each plus fees and tax whereas the other sections started from $600 and up.

Ringside for either night were $8,500 and you needed to buy them in pairs. A ringside seat had an additional fee of $1,965 and two ringside tickets together, including everything, were going for $20,930.