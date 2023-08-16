Tony Khan is excited, a challenge issued for AEW Collision, and Ospreay challenged

– Darby Allin has challenged Christian Cage to a singles match this coming Saturday night on AEW “Collision”.

– Yota Tsuji has challenged Will Ospreay to a match for his version of the IWGP United States Championship.

– In a Recent interview with The Battleground Podcast, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan discussed the challenges of presenting the AEW All In and AEW All Out PPVs events so close together.

“Well, we’re going to find out, it’s going to be exciting to do it and it’s going to be the first time anybody’s tried anything like this. AEW’s got our biggest show of all time coming up very soon, August 27th at Wembley Stadium, it’s going to be a massive, massive event, I’m so excited for the show and in particular, I want to say right now, the ticket sales are unprecedented.

This is the biggest pro wrestling event in the history of Europe, no show ever in Europe has sold more tickets, or had a bigger gross than this, so it’s pretty special and it’s one of the biggest wrestling events in the history of the world now.”