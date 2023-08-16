Tammy Sytch changes her pleas in eight charges

Tammy Sytch, aka WWE legend Sunny, changed her pleas in the 8 charges against her Wednesday afternoon from not guilty to no contest.

Sytch was arrested in March 2022 and charged with a felony DUI causing death, felony driving with a suspended license causing death, four misdemeanor counts of DUI causing damage to a person, and two misdemeanor counts of DUI causing damage to property.

Sytch has been in prison since May 2022, after prosecutors revoked her bond, claiming that she is a danger to the community. Sytch had been pleading not guilty until she changed her pleas to “no contest” Wednesday. She faces 25 years in jail.