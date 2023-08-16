NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live Heatwave go-home edition of WWE NXT drew 680,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 12.37% from last week’s 776,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.19 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 17.39% from last week’s 0.23 rating in the key demo. The 0.19 rating represents 249,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 16.16% from the 297,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.23 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the seventh-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 12.37% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 17.39% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.94% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 5.55% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Heatwave special.

Tuesday’s Heatwave go-home edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the final build for Heatwave, NXT Tag Team Champions The Family defending against The Dyad in the show opener, an announcement from Mustafa Ali, Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey, Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak, Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke, plus Dijak vs. Wes Lee to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave. The show-closing segment was the contract signing for Lee vs. Hayes.