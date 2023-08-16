Notes on Darby Allin and Marty Scrull

Aug 16, 2023 - by staff

– Marty Scrull has confirmed that he will officially be returning to AAA.

– Darby Allin says the TNT Championship used to mean something.

“I’m gonna be honest when I say this. To me, the TNT Championship used to mean something. Within the last year, I’ve felt it lost all its value. I remember the people that used to hold it. Guys like Cody, guys like Brodie Lee, myself. Back then, it meant something. Now, it’s like a hot potato.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alexia Nicole

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal