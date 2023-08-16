Notes on Darby Allin and Marty Scrull

– Marty Scrull has confirmed that he will officially be returning to AAA.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Marty Scrull Will Be Officially Returning to @luchalibreaaa 👀🚶‍♂️😬 pic.twitter.com/7IGJF75n3h — AgostoAllElite Podcast™ (Richie Agosto)  (@AgostoAllElite) August 16, 2023

– Darby Allin says the TNT Championship used to mean something.

“I’m gonna be honest when I say this. To me, the TNT Championship used to mean something. Within the last year, I’ve felt it lost all its value. I remember the people that used to hold it. Guys like Cody, guys like Brodie Lee, myself. Back then, it meant something. Now, it’s like a hot potato.”