Notes on Darby Allin and Marty Scrull
– Marty Scrull has confirmed that he will officially be returning to AAA.
Marty Scrull Will Be Officially Returning to @luchalibreaaa 👀🚶♂️😬 pic.twitter.com/7IGJF75n3h
— AgostoAllElite Podcast™ (Richie Agosto) (@AgostoAllElite) August 16, 2023
– Darby Allin says the TNT Championship used to mean something.
“I’m gonna be honest when I say this. To me, the TNT Championship used to mean something. Within the last year, I’ve felt it lost all its value. I remember the people that used to hold it. Guys like Cody, guys like Brodie Lee, myself. Back then, it meant something. Now, it’s like a hot potato.”