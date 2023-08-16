Impact Wrestling issues statement regarding action figures

IMPACT Wrestling regretfully announces that its scheduled action figures, made by Asylum, did not meet IMPACT standards nor the outlined timeframe for release. Thus, IMPACT Wrestling is now in discussions with other action figure manufacturers for an upcoming release and no IMPACT Action Figures from Asylum will be produced. All pre-payments for the IMPACT Action Figures made by Asylum will be refunded in full. Refunds will start being processed at the end of August. Thank you for your understanding.