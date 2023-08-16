Cathy Corino works ROH TV taping

PWInsider reports that pro wrestling veteran & former WWE PC Coach Cathy Corino (Allison Danger) worked Saturday’s ROH TV tapings in Greensboro, NC, which were held before and after the live AEW Collision episode.

Corino worked as a producer for the tapings, but it could not be confirmed that this was a tryout or if Corino is joining ROH/AEW full-time.

Cathy, who is the sister of WWE producer/coach Steve Corino and the aunt of NWA star Colby Corino, is considered by many tot be one of the most influential women to help grow and modernize women’s wrestling in the last few decades.