Updates on Tammy Sytch and Hangman Adam Page

– WWE Hall of Famer, Tammy “Sunny” Sytch will finally be in court next week facing DUI Manslaughter charges. Sytch, 50 is accused of traveling at a high rate of speed while under the influence and crashing into a vehicle that lead to the death of a 75 year old man.

In Florida the mandatory minimum sentence if convicted is 4 years in prison but she could face as many as 15 to 30.

– Sources within AEW confirmed to PWInsider that “Hangman” Adam Page was not “removed” from this past Saturday’s Collision taping.

It was simply a case of the location of the promo being moved to a different place, which had zero to do with CM Punk.