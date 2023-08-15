Successful first day for expensive WrestleMania 40 tickets after pre-sale goes live

The first pre-sale for WrestleMania kicked off today on Ticketmaster.com and tickets vanished pretty quickly despite the new ridiculous prices.

Tickets were way more expensive than last year and Ticketmaster fees on top of that did not help the situation. Several fans on social media lamented the fact that they couldn’t get their hands on reasonably-priced tickets before they were very quickly scooped up.

As of press time, the only tickets available in this pre-sale start from $800 and up to $10,000 for ringside. Even tickets in the top decks were going for over $200.

Another pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10AM ET and more seats are expected to open.