Steel cage match to settle Becky vs Trish feud

The Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus match on last night’s Raw ended in a double countout as both Superstars took their action outside the ring and into the crowd and merchandise stands.

Zoey Stark, who was barred from the match, attacked Lynch near the merchandise stand as the storyline between the three looks to be extended, at least for a few more weeks.

Adam Pearce later informed Stratus that she will again wrestle Becky and next time it will be inside a steel cage.

No date was given as to when the match will take place although it’s likely it will be saved for the upcoming Payback premium live event.