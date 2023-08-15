RVD suggests he had permission for his AEW Dynamite appearance

Rob Van Dam has made a couple of appearances on AEW TV, and he has implied he had WWE permission to do so. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the August 2nd episode of Dynamite and then faced Jack Perry for the FTW Championship on August 9th.

RVD took to Twitter on Monday to respond to criticism that he’s received from some fans about the appearance, writing:

“Some fans are saying I did WWE wrong by appearing on AEW. I wonder if they would all eat sh-t f I revealed that I had permission to do it? Or would they just move on to puke out the next meaningless bulls**t that comes out of their mouths?

Yeah, I figured. I’ll keep it to my self for now.”