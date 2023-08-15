Piper Niven officially listed as WWE women’s tag team champion with Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

As noted, it was announced last week that Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL as she and Green took a non-title loss to Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair on the June 28 SmackDown. It was noted then that Deville’s injury was serious, and that she would be on the shelf indefinitely after undergoing surgery last Tuesday, August 8. This came after Deville and Green won the titles from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17 RAW, and before they could make their first title defense. The non-title loss to Flair and Belair was the only match Deville and Green got to work after the title win.

In an update, Niven and Green are now listed as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on the official WWE roster page and title history page. This is the first-ever tag team title reign for Niven, and the same goes for Green. It’s interesting to note how the official WWE title history page has this title reign for Niven and Green beginning on July 17, the date Deville and Green won the titles, instead of this week’s RAW. Green is credited with just one reign, and it looks like WWE is not crediting Deville with her first reign.

This week’s RAW featured a backstage segment where Green complained to Adam Pearce about the titles. Pearce said it pained him to do what he had to do, but before he could officially strip Green and Deville of the titles, Green cut him off and did not want to hear it. Green proceeded to knock Pearce for how he was handling the situation, saying she could do better, and better yet, she planned to turn Pearce into Human Resources. Pearce asked Green how she would solve the problem, and she said she would hold auditions for her new partner, then they would defend the titles as champions. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interrupted and made it known that they will be waiting for a title shot as soon as Green has found a partner. This is when Niven rushed into the room from out of nowhere, laying out Carter and Chance. Niven grabbed one of the title belts and declared herself to be Green’s new tag team partner. Niven and Green then left together as Green was no longer interested in holding auditions. The original Deville injury report from TMZ noted that WWE planned to address the status of the Women’s Tag Team Titles that night on RAW, but that did not happen. WWE has mentioned the titles a few times since then, but there’s no word yet on what the original plan was after Deville’s injury was known.

Niven’s last RAW match was a Triple Threat with Mia Yim and the winner, current WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, on the April 10 show. Her last televised match was a win over Dana Brooke on the May 4 edition of WWE Main Event. After that Main Event match, Niven worked the WWE UK tour in late June, losing to Rodriguez on June 28 and June 29, then losing to Becky Lynch on June 30. She has not wrestled since then, and just returned to TV this week.