News for tonight’s NXT

The Road to Heatwave will continue as tonight’s WWE NXT episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* More build for the NXT Heatwave special episode

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defend against The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) in the show opener

* Trick Williams vs. Drew Gulak

* Blair Davenport vs. Dana Brooke

* Dijak vs. Wes Lee to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Heatwave on 8/22