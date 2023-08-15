Mike Rotunda on Bray Wyatt: “I’m sure will return to WWE”

In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Mike Rotunda said that he believes his son Bray Wyatt will return to the WWE soon. Wyatt has been on hiatus from the company since Wrestlemania due to a health issue. Recent rumors suggested that he’s close to being cleared, however.

Rotunda said:

“You read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn’t believe a lot of it, or in my case, any of it. Bray Wyatt, I’m sure will return to WWE, hopefully shortly. We’ll go from there.”