CM Punk apologizes to Hangman Page over promo after Collision

Multiple insiders are reporting that CM Punk apologized to Hangman Page via a text message over the promo that he made on Saturday night following Collision.

Punk said he figured out why Page is nicknamed Hangman and it’s because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of his action figures because no one wants to buy them.

“He’s a peg warmer unlike me who moves merchandise and pops ratings and sells toys,” Punk continued.

Page was set to be at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday to pre-tape something for Dynamite but was told not to go in the building and whatever material had to be filmed had to be done elsewhere.

While Punk is legally bound not to badmouth The Young Bucks or Kenny Omega and vice versa over their involvement in the brawl at All Out, Page is not part of the agreement, allowing Punk to freely take shots at him.