Aubrey Edwards teases new projects for AEW Games

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Aubrey Edwards teased that she’s working on new projects for AEW Games that she can’t talk about right now. She didn’t specify what she was involved with, but did seem to imply it wasn’t related to the recently-released Fight Forever.

She said: “I’m really proud of Fight Forever. I was not actually involved with the team and Fight Forever, but the team that was did an incredible job. I know a lot of those guys, like Kenny Omega, had never developed a game before, so going through that process and having made — I previously worked on 12 separate video games before joining AEW, so kind of seeing how that sausage gets made, and seeing someone go through that process for the first time. Like, I know what that feels like. I know those blood, sweat, and tears all too well. I’m so, so incredibly proud of everyone behind the scenes for pulling that off. I’m working on other stuff for AEW Games that I can’t talk about yet. It’s super, super exciting. So previously, I’d worked on AEW Elite General Manager, which was our mobile General Manager simulator that came out about two years ago. Yeah, I’m working on some other titles. We’ll just say that.“