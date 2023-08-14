Tony Khan excited about Punk’s return, Strong returns to PWG, WWE superstar could retire this week, more

– When CM Punk returned from injury earlier this summer, Tony Khan was reportedly so excited that he started chanting “CM PUNK!” while triumphantly pumping his fist as Punk entered the locker room.

– Edge is reportedly set to retire in front of his hometown Toronto crowd after his match against Sheamus this Friday, according to F4wonline.com.

– Roderick Strong also made his PWG return last night where he fought and defeated Michael Oku. This match was described as “an absolute war.”

You got off easy. https://t.co/GzG864Hr5F — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) August 14, 2023

