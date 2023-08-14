Rob Van Dam talks Stephanie McMahon and Sunny

– Rob Van Dam said on his podcast Stephanie McMahon initially wanted him as her on-screen boyfriend:

“I remember having a talk with Stephanie. I was really upset about it, you know what I mean, like, ‘Oh my God! This sucks.’ And I remember Stephanie, you know, trying to make me feel comfortable with it. And she said predictably, ‘You know, just look at like we’re just actors and you’re just playing a part.’ And I was like, ‘okay, but don’t call me Rob Van Dam then because I really am Rob Van Dam. I have been for, you know,’ What was it? 10-12 years.”

– RVD explains why he never hooked up with Sunny:

“I always thought the friction was because I didn’t f–k Tammy. And that’s the only thing I could think of. I didn’t put her over, and, you know, EVERYONE else did. She was super flirty, and I was at that time married and faithful. Tammy looked great but it was like I know nothing’s gonna happen with that, you know…And it’s kind of a turn-off that she’s had every other one of these boys’ dicks in her mouth. But anyway, that’s just personally, but she would be like really flirty all the time.”