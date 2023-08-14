More on Ronda Rousey’s upcoming book

The full synopsis for Ronda Rousey’s second memoir can be found below. “Our Fight” will be released on 4/2/2024 but can be bought now at a sale by clicking here. This is a followup to Rousey’s “My Fight” book from 2015.

From New York Times bestselling author and trailblazing athlete Ronda Rousey, an unfiltered and entertaining chronicle of her last decade, tackling not only her explosive career transition but also parenthood, overcoming adversity, and finding meaning in life’s journey.

From the moment she burst onto the MMA scene, Ronda Rousey was unbeatable. She repeatedly strung together back-to-back flawless victories, racking up a collection of records and forever changing the face of sports as the UFC’s first female champion. A superstar in her sport, she transcended athletics, appearing in blockbuster films and becoming a role model for women everywhere. Then, on November 15, 2015, it all came crashing down.

In OUR FIGHT, Rousey explores the greatest challenge of her life and, ultimately, how she rebuilt her career into something better in the aftermath. She recounts how she replaced her pursuit of perfection with the pursuit of happiness and found a blessing in disguise amongst the wreckage. Following Rousey’s relatable journey, OUR FIGHT is a courageous narrative of career changes, marriage, motherhood, and facing your fears.

About the Author

Ronda Rousey has completely transformed the world of martial arts, beginning with a historic bronze medal showing in judo in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and, most notably, a record-setting career as the UFC’s first and most dominant female fighter and Bantamweight Champion. She was the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, in 2018, the same year she exploded onto the WWE scene. The self-proclaimed “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, Baddest Woman on the Planet, returned to the WWE in January of 2022, four months after giving birth to her daughter, La’akea, to win the Royal Rumble. During her time in WWE, she held the Raw, Smackdown, and multiple Tag Team titles. Rousey is also a New York Times bestselling author, the most-followed female athlete on social media, and an actress who has appeared in both the Fast and the Furious and The Expendables franchises. She is married to former UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne. They live with their two sons and daughter on their small farm east of Los Angeles, California

Maria Burns Ortiz is a New York Times best-selling author and award-winning sports journalist. Maria spent over a decade in sports media, including seven years as a writer and columnist for ESPN.com, and was the National Association of Hispanic Journalists’ Emerging Journalist of the Year. She is a teaching artist on the topic of memoir writing at The Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis, where she lives with her husband and three kids.