LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype tonight’s show and reveal that Cody Rhodes will face Finn Balor, and Cole will have an interview with Shinsuke Nakamura.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin does introductions as The Judgment Day comes out – WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. No Finn Balor. The announcers show us recent happenings with the group since SummerSlam.

Priest and Ripley acknowledge things have been off a bit as of late. Priest says they should have won last week and Finn should have won at SummerSlam. He says they are not breaking up, and Finn will dominate Cody Rhodes tonight, but Finn should be out here saying this himself. Ripley says something for Priest to calm down. Priest says the fans already know something isn’t right, and Finn should be here with them, so where is he? Priest asks Dominik to back him up. The music interrupts and out comes JD McDonagh.

JD doesn’t mean to interrupt or disrespect, but he’s here to bring a message from Finn – don’t worry about JD’s friendship with Finn, just focus on Cody and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn. JD says he took out Sami last week but somehow he’s cleared tonight, so they should focus on Cody. Rhea says they don’t take orders from just anyone, especially if you’re not in The Judgment Day. Dominik speaks but the boos drown him out. He says something about how JD can go to the back while they handle business. Rhea tells JD to take Finn a message – they need to talk. The music hits and out comes Zayn to a big pop.

Zayn rushes down and JD meets him at ringside for a brawl. JD ends up sending Sami’s injured elbow into the ring post but The Judgment Day watched and didn’t help JD with Sami. We go to commercial.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

Back from the break and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn is going at it with JD McDonagh. They go at it early on until Sami takes control.

JD takes control and removes the tape on Sami’s elbow, then goes to work on the hurt arm. Sami ends up knocking JD to the floor. Sami goes right out and drops JD with a big clothesline. JD comes back and slams Sami’s hurt arm over the top of the barrier, then smashes it down into the top of the announce table. We go to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. JD has Sami up top but Sami headbutt him to the mat. Sami flies off the top but JD dropkicks him in mid-air for a close 2 count. Sami comes back with a lariat, then a one-arm Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count.

JD with elbow strikes and a Flatliner for 2. JD then goes right into a Crossface submission. Sami gets to the ropes for a break. JD with more shots to the shoulder but Sami launches him into the turnbuckles with the Exploder suplex.

Finn Balor comes walking out now. Finn then runs down to ringside, and JD rolls a distracted Sami up for 2. JD with a headbutt. JD goes up top for a moonsault but Sami gets his knees up. Sami then knocks Finn off the apron and finishes JD with a Helluva Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– After the match, the music hits as Sami stands tall but he quickly runs out of the ring when Finn rushes in to attack. Sami stands tall at ringside as Finn stands with JD.

– A sad and disappointed Chelsea Green is backstage with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Adam Pearce is trying to explain what he must do now that Sonya Deville is injured and out for months, and it pains him, but Green doesn’t want to hear it. Green says Pearce is going about this all wrong, she would do better, and she might report him to Human Resources. Pearce asks Green what she would do and she says she would hold auditions for her new partner, then they will defend. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter interrupt and say they will be ready for a title shot as soon as Green has a partner. Piper Niven rushes in from out of nowhere, laying out Carter and Chance, then says she is Green’s new partner. Green is no longer interested in auditions as she and Piper leave together.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – Giovanni Vinci with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Byron Saxton is with Cody Rhodes in the backstage area. Saxton asks about facing Finn Balor tonight. Cody thinks Finn is a loose cannon, but he admires him for being a leader throughout his career. Cody talks about how Finn wants to be the only leader in The Judgment Day but he has two other leaders… then you have Dominik Mysterio. Cody goes on and says he will be ready for Finn, and The Judgment Day. We go back to the ring and GUNTHER is standing on top of the announce table. We see how Chad Gable earned a future title shot last week. GUNTHER says on his journey to fulfill the legacy of the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all-time, The Ring General has arrived in Winnipeg. He goes on and says he understands why people call this the armpit of Canada.

Fans boo. GUNTHER says he’s here to address Gable. He goes on about how he’s achieved more in one year than Gable has in his whole career. GUNTHER says some people see Gable as the one who will finally dethrone him but that’s ridiculous. GUNTHER goes on until a long “Shooooosh!” fills the arena to a pop. Out comes Alpha Academy – Gable, Otis and Maxxine Dupri. Gable taunts and warns GUNTHER and says after waiting ten years, he’s chipping at GUNTHER’s heals for the title. Gable says GUNTHER can keep the title for at least 24 more hours because he came for Vinci. Gable taunts Vinci some. Kaiser and Vinci enter the ring now. Kaiser says Vinci will embarrass him just like he did Otis, the freak, last week. Kaiser goes on about how Maxxine should surround herself with European excellence. He goes on ripping Gable and Otis until Maxxine slaps him. Gable lets out a loud “Thank you!” in Kaiser’s face. The two sides argue as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable goes at it with Vinci for several minutes. At one point Vinci unloads with chops but Gable comes right back with forearms, then knees. Gable with a big neckbreaker.

Gable misses a moonsault but keeps coming at Vinci. Vinci with a slam and a moonsault for 2. They tangle and Gable avoids a powerbomb. Gable ends up hitting a German suplex but finishes Vinci off with Chaos Theory.

Winner: Chad Gable

– After the match, Gable stands tall and Alpha Academy taunts Imperium as the music hits and we go to replays. GUNTHER is standing on top of the announce table again. He says this is not how the night is going to end. He says if Winnipeg is the armpit of Canada, then the freak Otis is the armpit of humanity. GUNTHER goes on ripping Otis and challenges him to a match. Fans pop and Otis yells out, telling GUNTHER to bring it. Back to commercial.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Otis

Back from the break and Otis taunts WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as they size each other up in the ring for this non-title match. They lock up and GUNTHER takes it to the corner as their stablemates look on from ringside. They trade quick shots from the corner, then GUNTHER strikes.

Otis looks to mount offense but he runs into a big boot. GUNTHER unloads now while Otis is down. Otis with chops out of the corner but GUNTHER chops him to his knees with just one. GUNTHER clubs Otis into the corner as fans try to rally for him. GUNTHER keeps control until Otis runs into him with a standing splash. GUNTHER is still standing, and he quickly takes back control.

GUNTHER drop Otis and stands on his face right in front of Chad Gable and Maxxine Dupri. Otis finally mounts offense out of the corner. GUNTHER runs into a big chop and goes down. He gets back up and they trade more strikes. They collide with forearms.

Otis goes on and hits a big fall-away slam for a pop. Otis goes for the Caterpillar but GUNTHER shuts it down with a big boot. GUNTHER with another big boot, then a powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: GUNTHER

– After the match, GUNTHER stands tall as the music hits but Gable quickly rushes in and slams him with a German suplex. We go to replays as Alpha Academy stands together in the ring and Imperium is at ringside.

– Finn Balor and Damian Priest are backstage having a few words. Rhea Ripley tells them to stop this, this is what people want, to see them crumble. She says something about people no longer fearing them and while they have gained success, they lost their killer instinct. JD McDonagh walks up and apologizes to Finn for earlier. Priest shouts at JD and says this is Judgment Day business. Finn says he will catch up with JD later. Balor agrees that it’s time to handle Judgment Day business and Cody Rhodes won’t know what hit him. Ripley says yes he will – The Judgment Day. They all get hyped up on the same page to end the segment.

– Still to come, a look at The Bloodline.

– Back from the break and we see what happened with The Bloodline on Friday’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown.

– We see Jackie Redmond talking to Drew McIntyre earlier today. She asks what is next for him but before he can speak, Matt Riddle interrupts. Riddle is so glad to see Drew and he’s sorry to interrupt… Riddle goes on about his new idea for a tag team. He says The Viking Raiders have issued a challenge tonight… so will you be my partner, bro? Riddle goes on ranting about his ideas for the team. Drew hushes him and says if he can’t find a partner, he will consider it. Drew walks off. Riddle says so that means he has a chance.

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle to the pyro. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette for Indi Hartwell. She has struggled to find out who she is, and doubt kills more dreams than failure, but she is done with doubt as she was put on this planet to achieve greatness. Indi goes on and says she came from Australia for this moment, right here, right now. Indi vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is announced for later. We go back to the ring and Riddle waits as The Viking Raiders come out next – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. Riddle waits and out next comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop.

The bell hits and Riddle goes at it with Ivar. Ivar levels him and unloads. Erik tags in for the double team as The Vikings yell out. Riddle fights out of the corner now.

Riddle with signature offense. He sends Erik out and goes for a big punt kick but Erik catches him and slams him from the apron. They double team Riddle at ringside with Ivar hitting the big senton. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle looks to make a tag but Erik dominates him. The Vikings continue keeping Riddle in their corner with double teaming and quick tags as Valhalla looks on. Drew paces the apron and still has not been in.

Erik slams Riddle for another 2 count. Riddle finally counters and drops Erik on his neck. Drew and Ivar tag in now. Drew unloads on Ivar with big offense. Drew also takes out Erik as he runs in, and kips-up. Ivar rams Drew into the corner and they go at it. Drew with a big Michinoku Driver to Ivar for 2. Ivar is sent to the floor while Drew pulls Erik in from the apron. Drew calls for a Claymore Kick to Erik but Ivar provides a distraction to shut it down. This leads to Ivar and Riddle going at it as they are legal now. Ivar with a close 2 count.

Drew ends up tagging back in and hitting a Glasgow Kiss to Erik. Riddle flies out to take Ivar down with a Floating Bro, but Erik decks him from behind as he celebrates. Erik comes back in but Drew hits a Claymore for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle

– After the match, McIntyre and Riddle celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. Riddle and McIntyre hit the corners to pose now.

– We see how Raquel Rodriguez attacked WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley last week. Rodriguez is backstage with Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae now. She says she tried her hardest to get cleared tonight but just couldn’t. She is ready to smash Ripley. Candice says Raquel will get her time. Raquel and Candice both hype Indi up for tonight’s match.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Indi Hartwell

We go back to the ring for this non-title match as WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley comes out with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Ripley whispers in Dominik’s ear as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew McIntyre is walking backstage with Matt Riddle. Riddle thinks the GlasBros can win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods interrupt. They have some friendly words and Kofi says they aren’t partners or friends, so why should they be eligible for a title shot? The New Day thinks the WWE tag team division has gone crazy, but he knows how to solve this – a match next week to see who deserves a title shot. Riddle and McIntyre accept. We go back to the ring and out comes Indi Hartwell with Candice LeRae.

The bell hits and Ripley unloads on Indi. Ripley beats Indi around and mounts her with strikes. Ripley launches Indi across the ring and hits her with big shoulder thrusts. Ripley keeps control until she runs into the ring post when Indi moves.

Dominik looks concerned as Indi mounts offense now. Indi with a big Spinebuster for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. They end up on the floor but Ripley sends Indi face-first into the ring post. Ripley taunts LeRae and drives Indi spine-first into the post. LeRae is hyping Indi up but Ripley drops her.

Ripley brings it back in but Indi quickly rolls her up. This just angers Ripley as she rocks Indi and hits a Riptide for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays but LeRae immediately attacks her into the corner. Indi joins her and they double team Ripley to send her packing. Ripley re-groups at ringside with Dominik as Indi and Candice look on.

– We see how Shinsuke Nakamura turned on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura in a suit. Nakamura enters the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Finn Balor warming up backstage. Damian Priest approaches and it looks like he’s offering words of support, and they are on the same page. We go back to the ring and Nakamura is sitting down in the ring with Michael Cole for an interview.

Cole says Nakamura and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins have known each other for their careers, and there’s tremendous respect there… so why did Nakamura attack Rollins last week? Nakamura takes the mic and speaks in Japanese now. Fans give him the “What!?” treatment. Nakamura says he wants the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Cole asks if Nakamura needed to kick Rollins in the head. Nakamura speaks in Japanese again as the “What!?” chants continue. Nakamura again says he wants the World Title but this time the music interrupts and out comes Rollins to a big pop.

Fans begin singing for Rollins now. He says Cole did a great job, but he will take it from here. Rollins says Nakamura played it perfect last week. He goes on and says he thinks this is about more than the World Title because he’s not hard to find, he’s here every week with fans singing his song. Rollins says he’s a fighting champion, who last week had the utmost respect for Nakamura, and all Nakamura had to do was ask if he wanted a title shot. Rollins says everyone is asking why Nakamura attacked him, but he’s more concerned with how to get even, not why.

Rollins then says he has a surprise for Nakamura… you win. Rollins says Nakamura wins because it occurred to him that the best way to get what he wants is to give Nakamura what he wants. Rollins says if last week’s ambush was a challenge, then challenge accepted. Rollins says it will be The King of Strong Style vs. The Visionary for the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Nakamura is all smiles now. Rollins tells Nakamura to name the time and place, and he will be there to kick Nakamura’s ass. Rollins says now that they both have what they want, let’s give the people what they want… how about you grow a set, shake my hand, and get the hell out of my ring so Winnipeg can sing the song. Rollins offers his hand as fans sing, then Nakamura shakes it. Nakamura holds the shake and pulls Rollins in, then says something in his ear, which stuns Rollins. Rollins’ music hits as Nakamura goes to leave. Rollins is still shocked at what Nakamura said. Nakamura suddenly charges from behind as Rollins turns into a Kinshasa. Rollins is laid out. Nakamura makes his exit now as the music hits and Rollins tries to recover.

– We see what happened with The Miz and LA Knight last week. Miz is backstage with Byron Saxton now. Byron asks about last week’s altercation and Miz says he verbally destroyed Knight. Byron mentions Miz shaking LA’s hand but Miz denies shaking his hand, saying he doesn’t deserve it. Miz says LA thinks he’s somebody for beating Top Dolla. Miz goes on and says next week he will beat someone bigger, faster, stronger and better than anyone LA has ever defeated, and he just might show up on SmackDown, which will be awesome.

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, still wearing her protective mask. Trish is alone as Zoey Stark is banned from ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Becky Lynch to a big pop. The bell rings and they lock up with Lynch ramming Trish into the corner while Trish pounds on her. They trade more offense until Lynch stomps away.

Trish uses her protective mask to drive Lynch back. Trish keeps control and unloads with chops in the corner. Lynch blocks a shot but Trish hits elbows to the jaw. Lynch blocks a kick and nails a Bexploder suplex. Lynch goes on and baseball slides Trish down while she’s at ringside. Lynch waits on the apron, yelling as Trish to get up. Lynch flies off the apron and decks Trish.

Lynch ends up chasing Trish around the ring but Trish clotheslines her. Trish fights Lynch but Lynch smashes her face into the apron as Lynch stays on her. They bring it back in and Trish’s mask comes back into play. Lynch is up top now but Trish rocks her. Lynch blocks Stratusfaction but Trish ends up coming back to hit it. Lynch kicks out at 2.

The fight goes back to the floor and Trish launches Lynch into the steel ring steps. Trish celebrates some and takes off the mask to use as a weapon but Lynch attacks from the ring. They bring it back in but Trish drops Lynch again. Trish poses in the corner while Lynch is down and we go back to commercial.