Hangman Page turned away from Collision after told to show up for filming

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that “Hangman” Adam Page was told to go to Greensboro on Saturday to do a pre-taped backstage segment which would air on Dynamite but Page was turned away from the Greensboro Coliseum when he arrived.

The story goes that Page was informed that whatever was planned for him to do that night, it had to be done at a different location and not inside the arena where Collision aired from.

Collision is obviously a “CM Punk show” and there’s bad blood between Punk and Page which might have played in the decision to keep Page away from the arena that night.

Punk did take a dig at Hangman after Collision went off the air which did not help things either.

Meltzer also adds that over the past few weeks, several wrestlers who had heat with Punk were not allowed on Collision, including Matt Hardy, Christopher Daniels, and Ryan Nemeth.