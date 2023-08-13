What happened after AEW Collision

After Collision went off the air, CM Punk decided to randomly bury Hangman Adam Page by mentioning that while Punk was at the store, he went to the toy aisle and saw nothing but Adam Page toys hanging up and that’s why he’s called “Hangman” and that nobody wants to buy them. Punk then proceeded to call Page a “peg warmer” and talk about how Hangman doesn’t sell merch and toys or bring in ratings like Punk does. This was apparently in response to someone who had a “This is Hangman Country” sign in the crowd.

Punk then said people like to say they’re the heart, soul and spirit of AEW when they’re just the chin and they go down faster than a GTS. Punk wanted Cash to finish the sentence, but Cash had no idea what Punk was talking about. Punk then said he’s kinda angry because he told HoB not to chop him tonight and they ended up chopping him during the match.