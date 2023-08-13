Video: Ricky Starks “suspended” in AEW for 30 days

As seen during last week’s edition of AEW Collision, Ricky Starks attacked special guest referee Ricky Steamboat with a belt after losing a match to CM Punk.

In the opening segment of Collision Saturday night, it was revealed that Starks has been “suspended” from wrestling in AEW for 30 days due to his attack. Starks noted that he will still be on television with a manager’s license and is going to set AEW on fire starting next week.