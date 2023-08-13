Rikishi blames “promoter mistake” for Payback referee advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi blamed the promoter of the NinjaXchange Collectible Expo who advertised him for an appearance “before he referees at Payback.”

Rikishi wrote it was a “wrong promoter mistake” to label him with that description and while he’ll be at the August 26 expo in San Diego, the whole refereeing part is not true.

The former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team champion is rumored to be included in the Bloodline storyline at some point since he’s the father of Jimmy, Jey, and Solo.