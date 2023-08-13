NXT star Arianna Grace competing in Miss Universe Canada

NXT star Arianna Grace will be competing for the title of Miss Universe Canada this week.

“Feeing so grateful for the life I live, I get to live two of my dreams at the same time this week,” Grace wrote. “I am a WWE wrestler AND I’m competing for the title of Miss Universe Canada this week. It almost seems surreal, but I made it happen. Hard work always pays off.”

Grace, real name Bianca Carelli, is the daughter of former WWE Superstar and current Impact star Santino Marella. She is currently out injured after suffering an ACL injury back in October of last year. The 28-year-old eventually underwent surgery in April and took her first bump since then earlier this month.

The Miss Universe Canada takes place on Saturday, August 19.