Matches announced for next week’s Fight For The Fallen

Aug 13, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Next Week on AEW Collision Fight For The Fallen:

Darby Allin VS Christian Cage

Willow Nightingale VS Diamante

—-

Next Week on AEW Dynamite…

AEW International Championship Match🌍 Orange Cassidy VS Wheeler Yuta

MJF & Adam Cole talk about the Main Event of AEW All In

Chris Jericho gives his answer to Don Callis

The Gunns VS The Young Bucks

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch – Jeff Jarrett VS Jeff Hardy

– Kenny Omega Sit down Interview with Jim Ross

Darby Allin & Nick Wayne
VS
The Gates of Agony

–Winner goes to All In–
The Bunny VS Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D

