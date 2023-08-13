Matches announced for next week’s Fight For The Fallen
Next Week on AEW Collision Fight For The Fallen:
Darby Allin VS Christian Cage
Willow Nightingale VS Diamante
—-
Next Week on AEW Dynamite…
AEW International Championship Match🌍 Orange Cassidy VS Wheeler Yuta
MJF & Adam Cole talk about the Main Event of AEW All In
Chris Jericho gives his answer to Don Callis
The Gunns VS The Young Bucks
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch – Jeff Jarrett VS Jeff Hardy
– Kenny Omega Sit down Interview with Jim Ross
Darby Allin & Nick Wayne
VS
The Gates of Agony
–Winner goes to All In–
The Bunny VS Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D