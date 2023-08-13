Kurt Angle says Finn Balor is misused, and a slight WWE name change

– PWInsider is reporting that Bronson Reed will go by the name ‘Big’ Bronson Reed on WWE programming going forwards. WWE has officially made the change on internal booking sheets, which means ‘Big’ is as much a part of Reed’s act as ‘Freakin’ is for Seth Rollins.

In other words, you can expect to hear announcers like Michael Cole and Wade Barrett hammer home the nickname on episodes of Raw for the foreseeable future.

– Kurt Angle considers Finn Balor underappreciated and can see him leaving WWE because of how he’s misused:

“Well, you know what? It would’ve been nice if they would’ve given him [Balor] this world title. You know, I think he’s really over, incredibly athletic. He has a lot of charisma. This kid, you know, if WWE doesn’t end up doing something with him that’s dramatic, I wouldn’t blame him if he went off and went somewhere else. I don’t wanna see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he’s a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it.”