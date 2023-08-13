Kurt Angle critical of WWE storyline, QT Marshall successful in Mexico

– At TriplemaniaXXXI, QT Marshall is the new AAA Latin American Champion. He pinned Pentagon Jr by removing his mask in a four way against Dralistico and Texano Jr.

QT Marshall just pinned Penta to win the AAA Latin American Title! QTV now has a championship!#TriplemaníaXXXI #AEW

pic.twitter.com/LCCmCsNCK8 — (@WrestlingCovers) August 13, 2023

– Kurt Angle (via The Kurt Angle Show): “The storyline is great, and I love watching it, but I think Paul Heyman was full of sh-t when he said they are just in the bottom of the third inning. I think they’re in the eighth inning, and they’re all really stressed.

They’re making sh-t up now. That’s what I believe. Paul Heyman, I know him, and I know that he’s probably going crazy right now, like ‘What do we do next?'”