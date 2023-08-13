Friends throw surprise 70th birthday party for Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was given a surprise party for his 70th birthday where tons of friends and former colleagues attended.

Clearly moved by the gesture and who was in attendance, the Hulkster looked at the many photos from throughout his career which were hung around on the walls.

“Life just keeps on getting better and better! Jumping on another lightning bolt at 70! Love you guys 4Life,” Hogan wrote in a post on Instagram.

Those who attended included Jerry Sags and Brian Knobbs from the Nasty Boys, Paul “Big Show” Wight, Brian Blair, Haku, Ric Flair, and many others.

Hogan turned 70 on August 11 and WWE even paid tribute to Hogan with a video on Smackdown.