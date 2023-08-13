CM Punk’s comments about Hangman Page not scripted

Per WON, CM Punk’s comments about Hangman Adam Page are not storyline

Dave Meltzer reported today in his F4WOnline Daily Update that Hangman Page was sent to be at AEW Collision in Greensboro so he could do a pre-tape promo backstage to hype up this Wednesday’s Dynamite

However, Page got to the arena and was then told not to go to the show and they would have to do it away from the building.

“Not storyline. Page was supposed to be at Collision to do a pre-tape interview for Dynamite. Arrived but told it would have to be done away from Coliseum and don’t go to the show.”