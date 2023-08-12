Video: Jey Uso “quits” WWE after confronting his brother Jimmy during Smackdown

As seen last night’s edition of WWE Smackdown, there was a confrontation in the ring between Jey Uso and his brother Jimmy. Jimmy said he turned against Jey at Summerslam because he loves Jey and didn’t want to see Jey become a “manipulative asshole” like Roman Reigns. Jimmy offered Jey the chance to attack him but Jey declined and Jimmy left the ring.

Jey ended up getting into a brawl with Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey got the upper hand and then called over his brother Jimmy. Jimmy seemingly went for a hug but was instead superkicked by Jey.

Jey went over to the camera and said he was out of the Bloodline, out of Smackdown, and out of WWE. Jey then left the arena through the crowd as Smackdown went off the air.