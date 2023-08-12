Shinsuke Nakamura to address attack on Seth Rollins

This week’s RAW ended with Shinsuke Nakamura turning on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins after they teamed with Cody Rhodes to beat Judgment Day in the main event. Now WWE has announced that Nakamura will be on next Monday’s RAW to discuss the attack on Rollins & why he did it.

The only other match or segment announced for RAW as of this writing is Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark banned from ringside.

Monday’s RAW will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.