Saraya advances to AEW Women’s title match at All In

Aug 12, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

Saraya will get a chance of becoming the AEW Women’s champion in her own backyard as she qualified last night for the four-way match at the upcoming All In pay-per-view.

Saraya defeated Skye Blue on Rampage yesterday and now joins champion Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm in the match. A final entrant, either Britt Baker or The Bunny, will be decided on Collision.

This will be the first time in many years that Saraya will get to wrestle in England and will do so in front of over 80,000 people at London’s Wembley Stadium.

