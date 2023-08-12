Notes on Konnan and Ronda Rousey

– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about how the fans are starting to sour on CM Punk, signaling that it might be time for a Punk heel teen. Konnan said on the fans turning on CM Punk (via WrestlingInc.com), “Listen to the people, you’re not that likable. You’re more likable as a heel. You’re a heel. You’re naturally a heel.” Konnan noted that Punk’s backstage incident at All Out made him more of a rebel, reinforcing people’s feelings about Punk.

Konnan added that MJF and Punk could make a great heel tag team. He continued, “People are basically telling [Punk] ‘Turn,’ which I like. Could you imagine…if they put MJF and Punk as a heel tag team?”

CM Punk doesn’t currently have a matchup scheduled for AEW All In. At the event, MJF will defend his World Title against Adam Cole. Meanwhile, Punk is carrying around his AEW Title belt and claiming he is still the undefeated champion.

– PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey is set to publish her second memoir next year now that her second run with WWE appears to be over. The book will be called Our Fight and will be published by Hachett Book Group in early 2024.

Her last book, My Fight, was published in 2015.

Rousey suggested earlier this week that her time in WWE was over after her loss at Summerslam.